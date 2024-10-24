Celebration Village kicks off Christmas shopping season in MS

Vendors expect big crowds at largest fundraiser for Sanctuary Hospice

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Anna Claire Harris is a pharmacy student at Ole Miss, and she also works as a buyer for Ella Ivy Boutique.

“I get paid to shop, best job in the world,” Harris said.

For the next few days, Harris is working in the Ella Ivy space at Celebration Village. There are more than one hundred vendors at this year’s marketplace at the Tupelo Furniture Market and night one shoppers had some favorite items.

“Leopard print, and tweed jackets, The menswear has made a comeback for ladies,” Harris said.

“One of the best sellers has been the Simply Southern roll tote, you can pick up at the front, shop as you roll around at Celebration Village,” said Mitzi Moore with Gaither Mercantile.

“All sparkle items, dresses, crops, Christmas pajamas for all ages, and tons of bows, because bows are in, we have bows on all sorts of prints and for the guys, different camo patterns,” said Samantha Payne, with Gaither Mercantile.

“The bread, the muffin tops, yum yums, we bring a few sausage balls, and of course our pies,” said Judy Holder, of Sweet Potato Sweets.

Local vendors not only have booths at Celebration Village, they also have to staff their brick and mortar stores. It is a lot of work but everyone says it is worth it, to see loyal customers, meet potential new customers and also help Sanctuary Hospice.

“We have great help, so we kind of all take turns, communicate,” said Nikki Williams, owner of Ella Ivy Boutique.

And although Santa is coming into his busy season, he took time to visit with some fans at Celebration Village.

Santa and his helpers will be at Celebration Village through Saturday.

For more information, including ticket prices and a schedule, go to the Celebration Village Fan Page on Facebook.

facebook.com/CelebrationVillageFanPage