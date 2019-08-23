Celebrity dancer says being involved in ‘Dance Like The Stars’ is dream come true

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local celebrities are showing off their ballroom dance moves this weekend, to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. It is part of the popular event called “Dance Like The Stars” and it helps thousands of young people across the region.

Three years ago, Molly Lewellen was in the audience at “Dance Like The Stars,” but this year, she will be on the dance floor.

Lewellen is representing the Ripley Boys and Girls Club.

“It was kind of like a dream, I was like, ‘I want to dance one year’ and they asked me to this year, so here we are,” Lewellen said.

Lewellen is one of ten “celebrity” dancers, who commit to at least 25 one hour lessons. The celebrities are paired with a professional dance instructor. They learn a ballroom dance routine, which they perform during the event. Celebrities also raise money for the Boys and Girls Club in their hometown.

During a recent visit to the Ripley Club, Molly gave the young people a preview of her dance, a jive to Megan Trainor’s “Dear Future Husband.” Molly says she feels a special connection to the children at the Boys and Girls Club.

“When I was growing up, fifth grade, in particular, I grew up with a single monm and a lot of times she worked late, single mom, she had to provide, there was one teacher in particular who really invested in my life, took care of me and helped me after school, so organizations like this , teachers, women, men, they’re important and you never forget it when you grow up, who was there for you and who helped you,” Lewellen said.

Molly Lewellen has a lot of experience with beauty pageants, but she quickly found out that learning a ballroom dance routine is completely different.

“It requires a lot more coordination in heels, so I’ve learned something,” Lewellen said.

Andrew Davis is Molly’s instructor and says the former Mrs Mississippi is a star student.

“Working on performance, is not been one of the things we have been focusing on, because she’s already performing really really well, so we’re focusing on making sure technique looks good, synchronized, but with her background, she’s going to perform the mess out of this, it’s going to be great,” Davis said.

Lewellen is excited about performing her ballroom dance routine, and raising money for an organization that impacts young lives and families.

“If you’re not involved in your local club, you need to get involved, your heart will be blessed like mine has been,” she said.

Dance Like the Stars takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bancorpsouth Arena. WCBI’s Allie Martin is a co host. For more information go to http://bgcnms.org/dance-like-the-stars