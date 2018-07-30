Chance for Stronger Storm Today.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index value near 100°. More scattered to numerous showers and storms overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain around 50%.

TUESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms through the day, with the highest rain chance in the morning. Highs in the low 80s. A few lingering showers and storms possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain around 80%.

WED/THU: Highs rebound into the upper 80s, with a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible. Chance of rain 20% Wednesday and 30% Thursday. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, with typical pop up showers and storms each day. Overnight lows will drop to around 70°. Chance of rain around 40%.