Local IT expert explains ‘Change Of Service’ and ‘Privacy Policy’ updates

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have an email account, or use Facebook, Twitter or any other popular services or apps, you have likely noticed a barrage of emails and notices about changes in privacy policies and terms of usage.

Virtually any website, service or app that makes users sign up for an account has sent notices like these, informing us on changes in terms of service and privacy policies. The reason is Europe’s “General Data Protection Regulations” or GDPR.

“We have had an increase of calls for this issue,” said Jesse Bandre, who is co-owner of Exceed Technologies, an IT consulting firm. Bandre points out that although the GDPR is part of the European Union, it impacts any company with customers or users in Europe. The GDPR aims to make it easier for users to understand how their personal information, browsing history and other data is being collected, used and sold. That information has been included in lengthy “Terms of service ” agreements that many people don’t read before clicking “agree.”

“You are going to spend between 40 minutes a day, if you read every terms of service that you have in front of you,” Bandre said.

Most people simply do not have that much time to read through all of the legal jargon in a terms of service agreement. The GDPR basically makes it easier for users to choose whether or not to have their data collected and used by others on the web. But remember, once your information is out there, it’s fair game.

“If you’re going to use a site, software, just remember whatever information you put in there, you’re probably agreeing to let them have that information,” he said.

Bandre says the only sure way to ensure your personal information is protected is to not have a cell phone, or use any apps or anything online. But for most people, that’s not an option.

Bandre encourages everyone to check privacy and security settings every few months for whichever digital services you use.

