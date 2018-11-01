Charges could change in Lee County child’s death

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – The investigation into the death of a Baldwyn child continues and charges could change.

- Advertisement -

9 year old Dalen Thomas died Wednesday while boarding a school bus in front of his Pratts community home. 22 year old Hunter Newman of Marietta was the driver who hit Denson. MHP troopers charged Newman with aggravated assault because at the time of the arrest the child was still living.

District Attorney John Weddle tells WCBI that the MHP Crash team is still actively talking to people including eyewitnesses. When that’s done the file will be forwarded to the District Attorney who will review the findings and then decide if stronger charges should be pursued and what that exact charge should be. Weddle is hopeful that an update to the case will come next week.