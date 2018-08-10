Charges expected next week for Lowndes County murder suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details regarding Joshua Murry, the murder suspect in a Lowndes County investigation.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says they expect to file charges against Murry in connection to the death of Jarrel Ward, 24.

The sheriff says details on those charges are expected to be released next week.

Ward, you may remember was reported missing at the end of July.

His body was found days later on Sand Road in Lowndes County.

Murry is being held in the Lowndes County Jail previous drug charges.