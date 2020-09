LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Charges are dropped against a former Lee County deputy.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office asked for several charges to be dropped against Mike Mayhew.

Mayhew was accused of threatening to harm Sheriff Jim Johnson.

That alleged incident came after Johnson reported Mayhew to the A.G.’s office for allegedly submitting false time sheets.

Again, all of those charges have been dismissed against Mayhew.