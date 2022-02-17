Charges upgraded in Columbus homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded in a Columbus homicide investigation and the suspect is denied bond.

45-year-old James Overstreet is now charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He was denied bond this morning in court.

Overstreet remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Investigators say there was a fight outside of Legends bar on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the nightspot on 13th Avenue North about gunshots being fired.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says police found a crowd of about 200 people and 29-year-old Robert Roby with a gunshot wound.

He later died. A second victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Shelton says the incident remains under investigation.