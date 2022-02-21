Chick Fil A working with Loaves and Fishes to give away surplus food

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area non-profit and a fast-food favorite team up to provide meals for those in need in Lowndes County.

Chick-Fil-A in Columbus is donating its surplus food to Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County.

The restaurant made its first delivery today, donating chicken, chicken biscuits, fruit, and other items to the Columbus-based ministry.

Loaves and Fishes feeds the hungry and needy 5 days a week and are grateful for all the help it receives from the community.

“This program that we are now using with Chick-Fil-A will allow us to expand our program to, hopefully, 7 days a week by bringing in new churches to fill the void we currently have with the system we’re using,” said Steve Greenough, Loaves and Fishes board member.

“We are so excited to partner with Loaves and Fishes, a local food kitchen here in Columbus. It’s so important for us to have an opportunity just to give back and to care for those nestled here in Columbus,” said Brittany Cofield, Chick Fil A Columbus

In 2021, Loaves and Fishes fed five thousand people. That’s about 180 people per day on average.