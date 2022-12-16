Chickasaw County deputies search for man cashing fake payroll check

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help finding someone that has reportedly been passing bogus checks.

Sheriff James Meyers said this man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka.

The incident happened yesterday.

Investigators said the unidentified suspect was driving a silver car.

If you have any information call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.

