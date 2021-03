CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are trying to find a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Kailyn Walls was last seen in Chickasaw County on February 7th.

Investigators say she could be in the Tupelo area.

She’s five foot, two inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you know where she is cal the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.