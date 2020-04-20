Chickasaw County deputy begins new journey after home destroyed in fire

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff’s deputies have a lot of territory to cover each day, driving miles to do their jobs,and, now law enforcement face the additional challenge of staying healthy in the field.

That’s why for many deputies, home is their safe space.

But one week ago, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy BJ Gladney lost his home in a fire.

“Me, my mom and my boys, we went to go and try to find some Lysol,” said Deputy Gladney. “And on our way back, I received a call from another fellow officer and he called me and asked me if I was okay, and I was like ‘yeah’. He was like ‘man you don’t understand your house is on fire. I was like ‘man I just left my house’. “And once I pulled on the road I didn’t see nothing but black visible smoke it was fully engulfed when I got here.”

When Gladney arrived, he said all he could do at that moment was watch his home burn.

“I came up and advised them on where [the] ammunition all was, because there were numerous people out here, and didn’t want anyone to get hurt you know. So they retained what they could ,and we salvaged what we could,” described Gladney.

All that is left was burnt objects that once completed a place called.

““I lost everything man you know,” added Gladney. “Me and my little boy just thank God. Me and my little boy were out of here. We just slept here the night before. You know. Just God’s will man.”

Gladney also thanked everyone who has helped him during this tough time.

A GoFundMe page has also been created for Deputy Gladney.