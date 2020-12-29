OKOLONA , MISS. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County ministry is on a mission to make sure no family goes without food.

“Mission Okolona” is working harder to help others during a year that has put a strain on all nonprofits.

Once a month, the parking lot of Mission Okolona is filled with cars for food distribution day. But volunteers and board members are always busy restocking their shelves and helping others whenever the need arises.

Eighty-year-old Omar Moore made himself a promise when he was working for the Ford Motor Company in St Louis.

“If ever I become rich and famous, I was going to give back. After retiring and moving back here, I recognized I didn’t need to be rich or famous to give,” Moore said.

Moore gives back by playing a big role in “Mission Okolona.” He is the ministry’s treasurer and he also helps feed the hungry in one of the poorest counties in the region.

“We have had kids call teachers and say we don’t have food, we had to respond to that,” Moore said.

To meet that need, “Mission Okolona” provides food bags every Friday to more than 250 students at Okolona Elementary School. It is just one example of the increase in demand for food from families trying to make ends meet. The ministry’s expenses have also increased, trying to meet the same needs.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Karen Jones, who is director of “Mission Okolona.” She says more people are stepping forward to support the ministry with prayers and finances. The ministry was recently able to purchase a walk-in cooler, to store more food.

“We were giving out one Saturday, a lady come up and wanted to know how to give and who to give to , she wrote a check for us right there, somebody else contacted and they donated, people reach out,” Jones said.

Mission Okolona has seen more industries lately come alongside and help the ministry fulfill its mission. But there’s always room for more volunteers and more financial support.

Mission Okolona hands out food boxes the third Saturday of each month. For more information, go to missionokolona.com