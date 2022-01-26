Chickasaw Development Foundation holds membership drive blitz

CDF will encourage members to join focus groups tackling important topics for the area

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – An economic and community development organization in Northeast Mississippi is looking to expand its membership and tackle some pressing community issues.

Chickasaw Development Foundation board members were working the phones Tuesday morning as part of a membership drive blitz.

David Smith says the CDF has been a big boost to the region throughout the years.

“My dad goes back, probably one of the first members of this organization, many years ago. There’s a lot of development happened in the city of Houston and in Chickasaw County that has been a direct result of the work these people have done through the years and we want to keep that going,” Smith said.

Members are encouraged to take an active role in the CDF. One of the ways they can do that is by signing up for focus groups that will look at various issues in the community.

Those categories include tourism, business development, healthcare, and housing development.

CDF Executive Director Patsy Gregory says it takes everyone working together to move the community forward.

“We really want people volunteering on these task forces, and so individuals, retirees can join, anyone who wishes to can become a member and join our task forces and let’s get to work and get things accomplished,” Gregory said.

Longtime CDF board member DeLois McShan manages the Factory Connection. She says CDF has helped her business flourish.

“Being part of CDF has made a big impact on our company, as far as getting to know our community, it makes a big difference. CDF helps increase our growth here,” McShan said.

CDF’s goal was to sign up at least 200 new members.

A meeting to assign spots in the Focus Groups will take place Thursday afternoon at the CDF offices in Houston.