Chief Shelton addresses concern after Saturday’s fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The investigation into the fatal shooting of Arykah White, 16, weighs heavy on many across Columbus.

For the first time Wednesday, Police Chief Fred Shelton is releasing new details from that night.

Yellow tape still lingers from Saturday night’s shooting. The Propst Park Community Activity Center, still a crime scene.

“A young life was taken and another young life is going to be taken in the sense that he will be incarcerated, if convicted, for a long time,” said Columbus Chief Fred Shelton.

Arykah White, 16, police say was struck by a bullet. The accused shooter, 17 year old Curtis Lathan. Lathan is now charged with murder.

“Guns are designed to kill people. We should not be discharging firearms in the city limits,” said Chief Shelton.

Multiple sources say a security guard fired shots in the air in an attempt to break up a large fight. That’s when investigators believe Lathan fired a round striking White.

The center was rented out for a sweet 16 party.

In the past, the city has requested copies of rental applications for the center.

“We didn’t do it this time, no,” said Shelton.

More arrests are expected in the coming days.

As the investigation continues, Chief Shelton says his department is working on plans for implementing new rules and increasing patrols to increase safety during scheduled events.

“If it’s an event that we feel causes concern, we’ll ask the renter to not have it or we’ll go down there, and if it seems of control or illegal activity is happening, we’ll ask them to shut it. Since it is city property we do have authority to enforce that and to shut an event down or have people to leave, if it’s detrimental,” said Shelton.

At least one other person was cited for shooting a gun in city limits at that party.

City ordinance doesn’t allow fire arms in recreational and community centers unless approved by city council or the person has a valid enhanced conceal carry permit.