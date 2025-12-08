Chilly start to the week, warming quickly

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperature drop starting the week, but temperatures will be warmer by the middle of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered, light showers will continue pushing through NE MS and western AL overnight. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s going into the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: With the passing of the cold front, temperatures will start the week a bit cooler than the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. There are going to moments of breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 MPH. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Back to the low to middle 50s. A regional High pressure will move in Monday evening and will help keep conditions calmer. There will be plenty of sun in our sky. The breeze will be much calmer too. Lows will be chilly, in the middle 30s.