Chilly Today with some Sunshine, Rain by Thursday Night

TODAY: Winds remain fairly brisk from the north and west 5-15 mph with gusts perhaps a touch higher. They’ll relax slowly through the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, likely trending mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs are only in the 40s in the region.

TONIGHT: Look for falling temperatures under a mostly clear sky. We’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, with a spot or two staying at 30. Winds will continue to relax, being calm by morning.

TUESDAY: A few clouds may be present by morning, but we’ll advertise a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s in the region. Look for winds to shift out of the south and west, being overall light. Lows Tuesday Night fall into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: With a mostly sunny sky and light winds, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. Look for lows Wednesday Night to fall into the 30s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will slowly increase during the day, likely becoming mostly cloudy by Thursday Night. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Thursday Night, rain showers arrive in the region with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: The first part of Friday will be soggy with showers passing through the region. No severe weather is expected. Highs Friday are in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will wrap up by Friday afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday Night.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible by Sunday Night.

