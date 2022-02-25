Chilly weekend ahead, warmer next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Daytime temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. Warmer air returns next week.

FRIDAY: Partial clearing is possible through the day, but the day stays chilly with highs holding in the 40s with northwest breezes up to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Spotty rain is possible through the day, but most of the should remain dry yet cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. There’s a better chance of evening and overnight rain – total rain amounts should remain under one half inch.

SUNDAY: Showers stay possible through daybreak Sunday, but gradual drying and clearing is expected by afternoon. If clearing occurs quickly enough, highs will top out in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Tranquil, seasonable weather starts the week on Monday with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine. The rest of the week stays calm, sunny, and increasingly warm as highs reach near 70 degrees by Thursday.