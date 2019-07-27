Choctaw County high school alumni hosts back to school giveaway

They gave away backpacks and school supplies to children and also provided lunch.This event supplied over 50 children for the school year.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two groups in Choctaw County hosted a back to school extravaganza.

The Choctaw County High School Alumni Association and Southern Foundation came together to host the annual back to school drive.

” Some of the children need back to school supplies, and it’s our way of doing what is right. We are hoping that the children will learn from today and that what we are doing today. We’re hoping that one day in the future they will give back to the community,” said event coordinator Mattie McDaniels.

This is the 11th year the Choctaw High School Alumni Association has hosted this event.