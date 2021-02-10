Choctaw County holds ceremony honoring Ackerman man who designed Mississippi’s new state flag

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, the city of Ackerman and Choctaw County honored one of their new favorite sons: Mississippi State flag designer Rocky Vaughan.

A special flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce was held on the courthouse lawn. Local leaders like Chamber of Commerce Board Secretary Suellen Clement and Board of Supervisors President Joey Stephenson, praised Vaughn for making history with his Magnolia design that Mississippians chose overwhelmingly as their new state flag during the 2020 election.

In a brief speech, Vaughan reiterated his inspiration for creating a flag that all Mississippians could unite under.

“My God-given abilities and my ability to get along with everyone, from every demographic, I felt I was a real good choice (to undertake the challenge

Vaughan also expressed his gratitude that he had the opportunity to represent his city and community on such a grand scale.

“I hope that Ackerman is as proud of me and Choctaw County is as proud of me as I am to represent them and give them just another thing to boast about,” he said.