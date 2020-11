ACKERMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – As COVID-19 cases increase in the state, one area hospital is making changes to reduce COVID-19 exposure.

Choctaw Regional Medical Center is now closed to all visitors.

The hospital announced today’s policy change on its social media page.

Anyone visiting patients, staff, or outside representatives cannot go inside the facility.

People being treated in the emergency room must go in alone. The only exception is for a minor.