CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – the Choctaw Regional Medical Center pulls out all the stops to get a good turn out for its annual health and wellness fair.

In addition to your typical health screening and demonstrations there was also a car show and live entertainment.

- Advertisement -

It was held in the medical center’s parking lot. Organizers are calling today’s affair an “infotainment” event.

The medical center’s CEO Jaime Rodgers says he just wanted to make sure there was something “extra” to draw a good crowd.

” Many times hospitals want to have a health fair just to show the services that are offered but not many people want to wake up on a Saturday morning and go to a health fair so we also health a car show to bring people out to our campus,”said Rodgers.

This is the second time the medical center has hosted a health fair.