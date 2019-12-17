Christmas comes early for some area kiddos

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Over 100 kids will surely have a great Christmas thanks to some cheerful givers.

The Community Benefit Committee will start handing out bikes to some kids across Lowndes County who were registered for this Christmas.

So far the organization has collected 150 bikes. Some of the bikes were bought and donated and some were purchased from funds made at this years haunted house.

There are still some kids left on the nice list so donations are still happening.

Rhonda Sanders says so many people, even from outside the Columbus area made Christmas for these kids possible.

“We had people that used to live here in Columbus, who purchased bikes, sent money through Cash App to the Benefit Committee, who just wanted to be a part of something good. Most of these bikes go out to kids that parents are either laid off or can’t afford to do Christmas. We try to bridge that gap for parents and help them out during Christmas,” said Sanders.

Kids that were registered from Lowndes County will get their new bikes Wednesday and the kiddos in Columbus get theirs the day before Christmas Eve.