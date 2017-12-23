Christmas Weekend Forecast

SATURDAY: Showers will end from west to east during the morning but clouds may hold firm for most of the day. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 50s and 40s by mid to late afternoon. Breezy WNW between 10 to 15 mph continue.

SUNDAY: We may be stuck with low clouds and fog for the first half of the day with a gradual clearing trend during the afternoon. A cold front is going to pass by during the day and it should finally push out the persistent low level moisture that’s plagued the region over the last few days. Look for highs in the 40s to low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Bright sunshine returns at just the right time! Early morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with afternoon highs likely in the 40s. It should be a very nice day across the entire region with high pressure in firm control. Enjoy it!

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Forecast confidence isn’t too high overall but things don’t look incredibly active at this time. Plan on seasonable high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. There may be a little bit of rain in the region Wednesday and Friday but we’ll see how it goes.

