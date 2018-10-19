Chronic Wasting Disease found in Pontotoc County

JACKSON (MDWFP RELEASE)

– A 1.5-year-old male white-tailed deer collected on October 8, 2018 in Pontotoc County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from initial testing. This is the second animal in Mississippi testing positive for the disease, which is fatal to white-tailed deer. A sample will be shipped to the National Veterinary Sciences Laboratory in Iowa for an additional, definitive test.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will await final results before implementing the agency’s CWD Response Plan. MDWFP encourages hunters to assist with CWD monitoring efforts by voluntarily submitting samples for testing. A list of CWD sample collection locations can be found on www.mdwfp.com/cwd.