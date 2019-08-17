Church Welcomes Students Back To School With Picnic

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)- Today the Davidson Chapel C.M.E. Church held a back to school picnic in West Point.

Food was served, Vendors were set up, and a voters registration table was there as well.

They were also giving away school supplies to students.

Shawn Smith says this a way of letting them kids know that they have support.

“This is The first time that we’ve taken this part on we always do things such as the king day but this year we wanted to invest in our children and show them that we are behind them 100%,” Smith said.

Attendees also had the chance to win prizes throughout the event.