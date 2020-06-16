Churches adjusting to reopening in the wake of COVID-19

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Churches in Mississippi are reopening in the wake of COVID-19, and there has been a mixture of excitement and caution.

“We still have a number of people in our churches who are concerned about coming back. Who are concerned about the safety of coming back not only our senior adults and many of them who have health issues but parents with small children as well,” said Pastor Joe Wiggins of Calvary Baptist Church in West Point.

Calvary Baptist Church reopened for the first time in months last week and Pastor Wiggins said early numbers were low.

“We had about 1/4 of our congregation that came back for our in-person service. But I anticipate that we are going to see that slowly increase. Other churches who have already ahead of us have already seen their attendance kind of creep up a little bit,” said Pastor Wiggins.

At First Christian Church, Pastor Eric Ross said COVID-19 has not only had an effect on services in the sanctuary but also service outside of the walls.

“When will we have our ministries that we have going into the community? Because right now we normally feed the elderly twice a month and we are not able to do that you know,” said Pastor Ross. “And we have a ministry where we go to the nursing home and it’s a gentleman that does that every Sunday and leads songs and has a lesson and he’s not able to do that.”

But as the writer of Ecclesiastes said, to everything, there is a season.

“If you are on edge stay home,” said Pastor Ross. “But if you are ready to go out and start to interact with places and do things then you’re ready to come to church. We need to meet together the church needs each other as the body of believers and so if you’re ready to come, come and we are ready for you.”

Most churches have been doing their best to keep members informed, but if you have any questions or concerns about your home church, it is suggested you give them a call.