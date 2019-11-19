Local churches collecting shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Shoe boxes filled with Christmas gifts for children are being dropped off at churches across our area.

It is part of the annual ministry known as “Operation Christmas Child.” The boxes come by the hundreds, and one or two at a time.

It’s National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child and First Baptist Church of Amory is one of nearly 5,000 shoebox drop off locations nationwide.

“This is the week we work toward all year long,” said Deborah Frederick.

Frederick is the project leader for FBC Amory. She volunteers throughout the entire year, making sure items for shoeboxes are ready for the church’s packing party.

She also educates people about what can and can’t go into them. Age-appropriate presents for either a boy or girl are encouraged, along with school supplies, clothing and personal care items. Candy and toothpaste, gum, war-related items, liquids and lotions are not allowed.

“So many places, these children have never gotten a gift, ever, and this may be the only gift they receive, we put a lot of impact on packing quality products,” said Frederick.

By the end of the week, cartons full of shoeboxes will line both sides of the hallway outside of the gym at First Baptist Amory. From here they will go to Columbus, then on to Atlanta, to the processing center where volunteers will add the most important item to each package.

“The biggest impact, is the Gospel, shared with the children, they have the opportunity to go through the greatest journey discipleship program, they get excited about it, they go home, tell parents, friends and multiplication, one box can possibly impact seven people,” she said.

While the shoeboxes will be delivered to boys and girls all across the world, Frederick makes sure each one is prayed over before it begins the long journey.