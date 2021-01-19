City of Aberdeen honors those who go above and beyond the call of duty

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – People don’t always get recognized for going the extra mile, but that’s not the case in Aberdeen.

Tuesday, the Aberdeen Board of Alderman acknowledged people at their board meeting who go above and beyond their duties.

Katina Wiseman received the Philanthropy Award.

Taurus James received the Men of Visions award, and Rhonda Moore received the Women of Visions award.

Organizers said most of the recipients don’t want to be recognized, but they believe it’s the right thing to do.

“We are in a struggle. When you have people that are still willing to go the extra mile, even in a struggle, it’s so little out here. Jobs, closing every day. COVID has got us in a bind ever since March of last year, and I just want to show the community that we have supporters. They might not be seen every day. They might not, stand out, or want to be recognized, but I feel like it is our duty to recognize when we have people to show humanity and love to the community,” said Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday.

Holliday said he hopes this will remind people to come together, especially during hard times.