City of Columbus issues mandatory general curfew

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders held an emergency meeting Saturday to declare a civil emergency.

A general curfew will be initiated within the City of Columbus on March 21 from 10 p.m. — 6 a.m. except for essential travel by anyone over the age of 18. This curfew will last until further notice.

In the resolution set to go into effect on March 21 at 5 p.m., all restaurants will only be allowed to serve food using drive-through, curbside pick-up, or delivery methods.

Until further notice, All bars, nightclubs, meetings of fraternal and civic organizations, child care facilities, bowling alleys, recreational facilities, skating rinks, tattoo parlors, gyms, barbershops, hair/beauty and nail and tanning salons, spas, conventions centers, community centers, and parks will be closed for business.

All churches, temples, and places of worship, assemblages and gatherings with the city limits of Columbus will adhere to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Mississippi Department of Health and limit crowds, assemblages, or gatherings to no more than 10 people. Live-streaming services or other electronic means of broadcasting or recording are encouraged.

All businesses, agencies, and units of government located in Columbus employing 10 or more people in any one business location are asked to take all reasonable measures to ensure that such businesses comply with CDC recommendations.

Essential service businesses like hospitals, nursing homes, health clinics, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, gas stations, military installations, security and emergency response operations shall be exempt.

The City says violators will be criminally prosecuted with fines of up to $1,000 per day and up to 90 days in the county jail. Each day will count as a separate offensive.

The City of Columbus may issue future necessary orders.