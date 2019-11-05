City of Columbus launches new “Fix It” app

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Reporting issues within the city of Columbus is getting a little bit easier.

The city has adopted a new program that will allow residents to report problems like fallen tree limbs, broken street lights, and drainage issues.

- Advertisement -

Residents can download the “SeeClickFix” application on their smartphone or tablet.

They can also log onto seeclickfix.com on any computer.

Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said the new site is user-friendly and guides users through every step of the process.

“We really like the app off the phone because it locates the GPS automatically. It allows you to take a picture and send it to us automatically. We can then give you the information back. We will track it all along the way, but another added advantage is you can see, has anybody reported this problem yet? So, you can see, ok the city knows about it and we’re working to handle it,” said Dillon.

Dillon said residents can go through the entire reporting process in about 90 seconds.