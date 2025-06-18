City Council to rescind previous vote that blocked AT&T tower

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus has hit redial on plans to block a planned cell tower.

During an executive session at the June 16 meeting, the City Council voted to rescind a previous vote that had blocked AT&T from building a cell tower on county-owned property near the soccer complex.

In the earlier vote, the council had followed the recommendation of the city’s Planning Commission, which advised against building the tower, largely due to residents’ objections.

AT&T filed a lawsuit against the city.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Attorney Jeff Turnage briefed the council on potential costs to the city and other factors of the lawsuit, prompting the city to reconsider its original move.

“I think the council felt that, not knowing if we could win this or not, going into this, and what it might cost, because AT&T is obviously a very large corporation, with lots of money. There was just some concern over whether we could,” said

