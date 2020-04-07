City Leaders Allow Daycare Facilities To Open But They Must Follow Certain Guidelines

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- After passing a resolution ordering child care facilities to close, Columbus city leaders are now reversing that decision.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board said Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order deemed daycares to be essential, giving them the right to remain open.

That order supersedes the council’s previous resolution.

This means daycare centers in Columbus now have the option to open their doors if they choose to.

However, there are a few restrictions.

The centers must wash the children’s hands regularly, take precautions to prevent kids from touching their nose, hands and mouth, limit children from going into multiple rooms, and have staff member’s temperatures checked daily, just to name a few.

If caught violating these conditions, the centers can be fined $1,000 or owners spend up to 90 days in jail.