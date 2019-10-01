City Leaders Ban Firearms During Board Meetings, Mayor Considering Legal Action

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- In September, city leaders in Aberdeen implemented a new policy banning firearms from being brought inside board of aldermen meetings at City Hall.

This came after Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard conducted multiple meetings with his gun in his holster.

The motion that was passed states “certain” firearms are banned.

Mayor Howard said the language is vague and does specify which firearms are and are not allowed.

However, during Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, Howard was not seen carrying his firearm.

The mayor said he carries his gun in a holster simply for safety reasons.

He also added municipalities don’t have the right to regulate firearms in city hall under state law.

The mayor is considering legal action.

The language states police officers are exempt from this policy.