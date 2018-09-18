City Leaders Change The Way Special Events Are Approved

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- There will now be a change in the way special events are permitted in Starkville.

These special events include occasions such as parades, assemblies, and processions.

During Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting city leaders voted to amend its current ordinance.

This change now makes it where the board will have the final say so on whether special events can take place in the city of Starkville.

Prior to this change the chief of police had a chance to say if a special event such as a parade could take place.

However, this vote now does away with that and puts the decision solely in the board’s hands.

City leaders held two public hearings on this issue before Tuesday’s vote.

“I think its important because the board is the elected body and they’re the ones that get to make those decisions about how our streets are used and how we allow special events and how we are policing what we do throughout the community,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

The board voted unanimously on the decision.