City Leaders Hire Contractor To Move Forward With New Sports Complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Construction work is now set to begin on a new state of the art sports complex in Starkville.

City leaders have hired a contractor to come in and do the dirt work.

The contract, which is worth just over $3.9 million, was awarded to SB Construction LLC.

The sports complex will be at the current Cornerstone Park which sits just off of Highway 25.

During Tuesday’s board meeting Mayor Lynn Spruill said she expects work to begin as soon as the weather permits it.

“Part of the problem with Cornertone is it’s got really bad dirt, who knew you could have bad dirt, but it has really bad dirt that’s going to have to come out so we can put good field dirt in,” said Mayor Spruill. “It’s critical that we get good drainage in this park for the fields to drain properly so that we can play on them despite the weather, so that’s a critical critical piece in this and that’s one of the things that we chose to do was go with the lowest and best bid”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders discussed implementing parking meters in the Cotton District.

The board heard from a company called Civic Smart.

Mayor Spruill said they’ll hear from one more company before making a vote on the matter.