City Leaders Swear In Firefighter And Approve Hiring Consultant During Council Meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The hiring freeze in the Friendly City doesn’t stop the swearing in of a new firefighter.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the newest member was officially sworn in for duty.

Mayor Robert Smith said that’s because the fire department is budgeted for 70 firefighters and only had 69 prior to Brandon Wade being sworn in on Tuesday.

Also during the meeting, the council approved the submission of an AIP Grant Application for the Runway Crack Seal project for the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.

Council members agreed to hire a consultant for the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport Board to come in and make sure things are running smoothly.