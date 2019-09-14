City of Louisville hosts first baseball tournament at newly constructed park

After five years of re-building from the tornado back in 2014, Ivy Park is now fully completed with eight baseball fields.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Take me out to the ball-game…

This morning, Louisville celebrated the first of many pitches in the city’s new ball park.

The city of Louisville hosted their first baseball tournament at the newly constructed Ivy Park Sports Complex.

After five years of re-building from the tornado back in 2014, Ivy Park is now fully completed with eight baseball fields.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill threw the first pitch opening the fields to play ball…

” Been a long time coming, a-lot of anticipation and hopes of our new facility. We been working on this for a couple of years in reality. We’re as versatile as we can be to accommodate softball and baseball nearly any age and adding these fields to this new complex is just a jewel for our city, ” said Hill.

Hill says Park and Recreational Director Todd McCullough designed the park to be a place that will bring the community closer together.

” We want to boast this and we want to invite everyone. Hey be mindful if you hear of a tournament here ,we are open for business and we want our locals to enjoy it. It’s all about quality of life, building community, and this is an economic driver,” said Hill.

Visitors , like Jennie Chance says the park is not only a place for sports, it’s a place for family.

” The park is amazing, honestly we had no idea that they had put so much work into this park so we’re excited to be here. For us, it’s kind of a family event we get to come out and spend time together. We can be here also and watch our son play, their older brother,” said Chance.

Hill says the park is a place for fun, family, and sports…. And combining it together feels like a home run.

” We anticipate this being the destination for a-lot of young people to come play baseball,” said Hill.

The playground and splash pad are also open for use during baseball games.