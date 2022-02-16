City negotiating plans for traffic light at Leigh Drive and Bluecutt Road

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve ever tried to turn left onto Bluecutt Road from Leigh Drive in Columbus, you’ve probably thought ‘there needs to be a light here’.

Traffic on Leigh Drive has greatly increased over the past few years. It is a popular location for medical offices in Columbus.

In fact, the City of Columbus has had plans to install a traffic signal there for years.

Those plans also reportedly factor in further traffic growth in that area.

But negotiations with the Leigh family over the purchase of right of way keep hitting a speed bump.

The city can’t acquire the land until it has been appraised.

Tuesday night the council gave the green light to get that appraisal.

With that in place, the city will approach the Leigh Family with a proposal of either cash or a real estate exchange.