City of Aberdeen will hold a special election on Tuesday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Tomorrow is a special election day for the city of Aberdeen.

The special election was voted on back in February to fill former Mayor Maurice Howard’s seat.

Howard pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Monroe County Circuit Court, and Judge John White ordered his removal from office and a 10-year suspended sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Candidates on tomorrow’s ballot are Richard Caradine, Kenyatta Howard, Leigh Matthews, Charles Scott, Doug Stone, and Alonzo Sykes.

A candidate must win 51 percent of the vote or more to win the election.

If no candidates can get 51 percent, the top two candidates will have a run-off election on April 6th.

The deadline to vote absentee has now passed.

Polls will open from 7 am to 7 pm tomorrow.