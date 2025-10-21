City of Columbus continues lobbyist discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are continuing coverage on the city of Columbus’s decision to continue using its current lobbying firm.

You’ll remember that at a work session last week, a council member made a motion to cancel the contract with W.T. consultants.

Columbus City Councilman for Ward 3 Rusty Greene said Ward 6 Councilman Jason Spears made a motion to cancel the contract, and Greene seconded the vote.

Ultimately, that motion was tabled to get more information.

Greene said he reasons that he has always had questions about whether that was money well spent. He said due to a lack of communication from the lobbying firm, he isn’t exactly sure what the firm is doing for the city.

However, if the city chooses to continue going with the lobbying firm, Greene said he would like to see a plan.

“A plan from them on how to communicate with us on exactly what they are doing and what the next plans are, and how they’re going about that. But also a plan from the city on what we need them to do. I think there has been a lack of communication on both parts as far as that is concerned. So, if it does go forward, I hope we can come up with a comprehensive plan to correct it….I don’t deny that maybe having a consultant in certain situations might be best for the city, I just don’t know that having a retainer and paying them 70-something-thousand-dollars a year is our best option right now. We might need to be more targeted when we do this….I do want to get all the facts, and hopefully we can come up with the idea on if this is a good decision to make for the city going forward,” said Columbus City Councilman Rusty Greene.

It is on the agenda to take this topic up at this evening’s meeting. We will keep you updated.

