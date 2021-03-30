City of Columbus host job fair at Trotter Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People looking for a job lined up in the Trotter Convention Center today.

The city of Columbus hosted the event.

Over a dozen businesses looking for their next employee signed-up for the job fair.

Lowndes County’s unemployment rate is six point three percent, which is slightly higher than Mississippi’s 6.1 percent.

People searching for their next employer feel like a career fair is a good motivational push to find a job.

“I feel this is a great idea for the community, especially for young people to better their lives even if they haven’t gone to college. Great for young people and older adults as well,” said Sandy Seels, job seeker.

If you didn’t find your dream job, WCBI is hosting a virtual job fair and you can click here where you can see what local industries have to offer.