City of Tupelo announces road closures, other information for upcoming Trump visit

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Tupelo has announced street closings and expected traffic delays for President Trump’s November 1 visit to the city. The city has advised residents to expect delays.

CLOSURES:

Tupelo streets closings at the request of Secret Service on Friday November 1 at 8:00 a.m.

First Street to Franklin Street, closed to vehicle traffic

Franklin Street to Commerce Street, closed to vehicle traffic

Some secondary streets around the BancorpSouth Arena may be affected. Road reopenings will be staggered following President Trump’s visit.

PARKING:

Parking at and around BancorpSouth Arena will be congested and is expected to fill early

BancorpSouth Arena west parking lot B will be available for public parking

BancorpSouth Arena east parking lot D will have limited public parking as well as ADA parking

No parking allowed at the former Tupelo Automobile Museum or former MegaSports building

No parking allowed on Highway 45 right of ways

No parking allowed in the businesses along Franklin from Commerce to Main after those businesses close for the day on Thursday, October 31.

Vehicles parked improperly or in closed lots may be towed at the owner’s expense.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Major delays are anticipated and officials ask that you allow additional travel time.

Officials advise those traveling to the airport should allow extra time. The president’s motorcade is expected to create road closures.

To those traveling downtown on Friday, please be patient and understand that there will be traffic congestion. Downtown Tupelo employees and whos who reside downtown will be unable to avoid the impact of the presidential visit.

Delays are possible for Tupelo Public Schools on Friday afternoon.

Downtown Tupelo businesses are advised to plan accordingly and close early if possible.

The City of Tupelo has issued a permit to a protest group. Any organized protest must have a permit. The City of Tupelo’s goal is to keep things safe and peaceful. The First Amendment right of the public is very key to this county, however violent protesting and damage will not be tolerated.

All city departments including administration, Tupelo Police Department, Tupelo Fire Department, Tupelo Water & Light, and Tupelo Public works are coordinating efforts to ensure public safety in preparation for President Trump’s visit.

Weather for November 1 has been forecasted to be clear with a high in the low 50s, then cooling.

Overnight camping at BancorpSouth Arena is strongly discouraged the night before the event.

Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. All visitors will be screened for security at the arena. Visitors will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors who are unable to be seated in the arena can watch the president’s visit in the overflow viewing area on an outdoor screen.

Road closure updates and a map for public parking can be found here