City of Tupelo requiring face masks in businesses starting Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Mayor Jason Shelton signs a new order requiring people in Tupelo to wear face masks in public.

After a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force and NMMC requested the city adopt a new policy requiring people to wear a mask.

If you go into any indoor place or business, this new order state you must wear a face mask.

Businesses are encouraged to post signs that let customers know they need to be wearing a mask before entering.

This order goes into effect on Monday.