City welcomes newly appointed CMSD Superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Local leaders, parents and others from the Friendly City spent Thursday evening at the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The CVB held a reception to welcome newly appointed CMSD Superintendent, Dr. Cherie Labat and her husband.

- Advertisement -

Labat spent the evening getting a taste at just how friendly the folks in the Columbus are.

She says she’s excited for the new school year that’s rolling around.

She’s been spending time getting to know the area and those in the schools district.

“I’m excited about seeing my students. I met some of the football players today, some of the flag team members. I want them to be excited and maybe pick up a book this summer and get ready for August,” said Dr. Labat.

Dr. Labat has also been meeting with teachers and the schools principals.

So far, she says everyone is optimistic going forward.