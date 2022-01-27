Clay Co. man accused of stabbing elderly woman turned himself in

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of stabbing a woman and hurting an elderly person turns himself in to the Clay County Sheriff.

A county-wide manhunt for 35-year-old Amonty Young was underway when he was taken into custody.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the stabbing incident happened on Bennett Road, in the Tibbee community, about noon today.

Scott believes the victim was stabbed at least twice, once in the head and once in the neck.

Formal charges have not been filed against Young at this time.