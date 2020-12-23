Clay Co. Sheriff’s Department makes sure local families enjoy the holidays

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies and staff members at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department are making sure a local family has a Merry Christmas.

The department adopted a mother and her four children who have become like family to them.

In October, Lt. Cassandra Smith saved a little boy who was choking on food.

Since then, she has remained close to the child’s family and talked to her sheriff about adopting the family for Christmas.

They got busy buying toys and other items for them.

“We just pitched in and bought everything they wanted on their wish list. Everybody is just a family now. And during this time everybody needs to love each other, try to pull together; whatever you got, share it with the next person,” said Lt. Smith.

“I’m so blessed and I’m so thankful for her for getting all this stuff for us. It’s a blessing,” said Isheeke Edwards.

The West Point Police Department also donated gifts and other items to the family.

