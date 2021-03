CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Board of Supervisors have lifted the county’s curfew.

There were issues in the county with people throwing large parties last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

That’s when county leaders put the curfew in place.

Essential travel was excluded from the 10 PM until 5 AM ban.

Now, drivers will not have to worry about the curfew.

The vote came at the board’s meeting earlier this week.