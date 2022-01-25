Clay County health care workers and church team up to host vaccine clinic

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County residents get a shot in the arm today.

Access Family Health and Northside Christian Church team up for a COVID Vaccination Clinic.

Access is administering all 3 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

Folks were there to get their first shots, shots, and even boosters.

“I experienced COVID-19 last year in January, and I’m still feeling the side effects. And since I’ve gotten my 2 shots, and I haven’t got it. I feel that if you get the booster, it gives you added protection,” said Mary Temple.

Northside has hosted several clinics in the past year to get citizens vaccinated.