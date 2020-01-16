Clay County Leaders Making Plans In Case Dam Breeches at Oktibbeha County Lake

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- If the dam breaches at the Oktibbeha county Lake, it could impact several homes in Clay County.

On Thursday, Clay County deputies went into the neighborhoods that would be affected handing out flyers and letting residents know what they should do if the dam breaches.

EMA Director Torrey Williams said the western part of Clay County, in particular the Cedar Bluff and Mhoon Valley areas, would be impacted the most.

If the dam does breach, a Code Red Alert will be sent out letting residents know they need to evacuate.

There are multiple storm shelters available fore residents all throughout town.

Williams said there are roughly 50 to 80 homes in the area that could be impacted from the flooding.

At this time no one knows what is going to happen with the dam.

However, Williams said it’s still a good idea to be proactive just in case.

“Have plans, I know we push that all the time, but have an evacuation plan,” said Williams. “If you plan on staying, make sure you contact somebody that’s a family member or friend that’s not in the area and let them know that you’re staying. If the area that you’re in is affected, then somebody will know that you were down there in the affected area, Lord forbid if something actually happens to your residence, we will know that we do need to start looking for somebody or someone.”

In the event that the dam breaches, Williams said they will close Highway 50 and possibly Highway 45 Alternate.

If residents have to evacuate, those with pets can drop them off at the West Point-Clay County Animal Shelter.

If anyone in the affected areas isn’t signed up for the Code Red Alert and would like to sign up, click on this link for more information.